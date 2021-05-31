Delhi

BJP leaders abusing Kejriwal to hide their failures: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia  

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that BJP leaders are “abusing” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “hide” their party’s failures.

“First they stopped oxygen for the people of Delhi. Now, Arvind Kejriwal ji is saying that we need to vaccinate all Delhiites and they are abusing him,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video statement.

He said that the Chief Minister wanted to vaccinate as many people as possible before a possible third wave.

Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and free vaccination of the 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for the past one week.

