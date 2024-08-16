ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

Published - August 16, 2024 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Subramanian Swamy sought directions to the Home Ministry seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship, awaiting a hearing next week

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Cabinet Minister and BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday (August 16, 2024) moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide on his representation seeking cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship.

Dr. Swamy also sought a direction to the MHA to furnish a status report on the representation made by him against Mr. Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The petition, filed through advocate Satya Sabharwal, said Dr. Swamy had recently written a letter to the Ministry on Mr. Gandhi “voluntarily disclosing” to the British Government that “he is a citizen of British nationality, amounting to holding a British passport”.

The plea said Mr. Gandhi, being an Indian citizen, had violated Article 9 of the Constitution read with the Indian Citizenship Act and would cease to be an Indian citizen.

Dr. Swamy said he had sent many representations to the Ministry inquiring about the status of his complaint but neither any action had been taken nor he had been intimated about it.

