HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader questions Kejriwal’s ‘silence’ in hospital assault incident

May 11, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Days after a 40-­year-­old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly raped and physically assaulted at GB Pant Hospital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his “silence over the matter”.

“It is regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal, who has been issuing rhetoric statements on accidents involving women in parts of the country is silent on the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in a Delhi government hospital,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Sachdeva also demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for the victim’s family.  The BJP chief will also visit the victim’s family. The woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 by a man known to her. The accused has been arrested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.