BJP leader questions Kejriwal’s ‘silence’ in hospital assault incident

May 11, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Days after a 40-­year-­old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly raped and physically assaulted at GB Pant Hospital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his “silence over the matter”.

“It is regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal, who has been issuing rhetoric statements on accidents involving women in parts of the country is silent on the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in a Delhi government hospital,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Sachdeva also demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for the victim’s family. The BJP chief will also visit the victim’s family. The woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 by a man known to her. The accused has been arrested.