BJP leader moves HC against summons in defamation case; hearing today

New Delhi

16 November 2021 01:09 IST

Gahlot had filed complaint against him for making ‘defamatory’ remarks

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against summons issued to him in a criminal complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot for allegedly making defamatory statements on purported irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Jyoti Singh agreed to list the case for hearing on Tuesday.

Mr. Gupta was summoned as an accused in the criminal complaint by a trial court on October 11 and was asked to appear before it on November 16.

The trial court had said there was prima facie enough evidence to summon Mr. Gupta as an accused of the alleged offences of defamation.

Political mileage

Mr. Gahlot had alleged in his complaint that Mr. Gupta “intentionally and for mala fide purposes” defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

“The accused made scurrilous, misplaced, and false allegations against the complainant with an intention to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favour of Aam Aadmi Party,” Mr. Gahlot’s plea had alleged.

It had claimed that the BJP leader had made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the Minister concerning the purchase of the low-floor buses, despite a clean chit being given by a high-powered committee.

The plea had said that the Delhi Government had floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made.