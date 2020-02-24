BJP leader gives 3-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear roads

Before a clash broke out between pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups near Jaffrabad on Sunday evening, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a demonstration said he has given a three-day ultimatum to the police to clear blocked roads.

Addressing a pro-CAA crowd at Maujpur Chowk, Mr. Mishra, a former MLA from Karwal Nagar, said if the police fail to clear roads, he would “not listen to them and remove anti-CAA protesters”.

With DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya standing next to him, Mr. Mishra during his speech alleged that the roads were being blocked by anti-CAA protesters.

“We also have our household work but have come to protest because it's our right. We will not move from here unless the amended Citizenship Act is taken back,” said Neda, a protester. Joint CP (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said the anti-CAA protesters have blocked road number 66 that connects Seelampur to Maujpur while another carriage is open for traffic. “We are managing traffic at another carriageway. The blockage has caused congestion in the area. We have deployed additional security personnel in the area,” said Mr. Kumar. He added that late on Saturday, a group of protesters had blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station and when the police persuaded them to clear it, they agreed.

However, on Sunday morning, a large group of protesters again blocked the road, the officer said. “We had called an Imam from the local mosque to request protesters to clear the road but they refused to listen to him,” said an officer.

The police had requested locals not to get involved or believe in any rumour regarding any violence.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday closed the entry and exit points of two stations for several hours as a precautionary measure following the clash between the two groups. The Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Baburpur metro stations on the Pink Line connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar were closed after clashes erupted between protesters in the area.

The Jaffrabad metro station was closed for commuters at 8.30 a.m. and remained shut throughout the day as thousands of people gathered near it. The Maujpur-Baburpur station was shut by authorities at 5 p.m. and remained closed till late in the evening. During the period, trains did not halt at these stations.