Delhi

BJP leader for home delivery of liquor

The Delhi government should start home delivery of liquor to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases and smuggling, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday.

He also demanded the rollback of increased prices of liquor arguing that it could trigger smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The government should start a special website on which people can book and buy liquor online. With the introduction of home delivery, many people will get employment and social distancing will also take place,” the BJP leader said.

