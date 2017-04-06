BJP leader attacked over poll ticket

On Tuesday evening, BJP's Karol Bagh district president Bharat Bhushan Madan was allegedly attacked by a youth and his supporters at his residence in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar over not getting a ticket in the upcoming MCD polls.
‘Broke promise’
According to the police, Varun Chhabra, the ticket aspirant, alleged that Mr. Madan, who is the outgoing councillor for Moti Nagar ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had promised him a ticket but later disagreed to do so.
“Both Madan and Chhabra have filed a complaint and the matter is under inquiry,” said a senior police official, adding that no FIR has been registered so far.
