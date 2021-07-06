BJP leader asks workers to prepare for civic polls

BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia, while exhorting party workers to get ready for the ensuing municipal elections, said it will be “easy” going to the people with the achievements and welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government as well as the three municipal corporations’ in the past five years.

On the last day of his three-day stay with the party’s State unit, Mr. Saikia, along with state president Adesh Gupta, state organisational general secretary Siddharthan MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers, Mayors of the three corporations and others reviewed and assessed the situation of the party.

Mr. Saikia said all the three corporations worked in a “very efficient manner” during this time and the way they conducted their maintenance and vaccination duties was an example of this.

Meanwhile, former North Mayor Jai Prakash alleged that the quality of Delhi’s roads had been “exposed” by recent spells of rain.

“There is waterlogging at several areas across the city and the claims made by the Delhi government regarding its monsoon preparedness. Meanwhile, the municipal is doing all it can to sensitise residents against vector-borne diseases during monsoon,” Mr. Jai Prakash alleged.