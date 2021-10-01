BJP leader accuses Delhi govt. of ‘anti-Hindu mindset’

Terming Delhi government’s mindset “anti-Hindu”, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday demanded that it allow entry of devotees into temples immediately.

When schools, cinemas, spas and all public places had opened, the Delhi government was not allowing devotees to visit temples due to its “anti-Hindu mindset”, he alleged. “It is very important to open the temples in view of the upcoming festival season. Every public place has been opened but it is very surprising that till now the devotees have not been allowed to go to the temples,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“From next week, Navratri is going to start and prayers need to be offered in temples, but the Delhi government is not allowing temples to open,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri took the opportunity to attack the Delhi government for “continuously exhibiting its anti-Hindu mentality”.

He questioned why imams of all mosques were given financial assistance of ₹30,000 month by the Delhi government during the COVID-19 lockdown but no such help was extended to priests of temples and the granthis of gurdwaras.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should come out from his anti-Hindu mentality and respect the Constitution and give equal respect to all religions,” he alleged.