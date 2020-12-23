BJP launches Satyagraha movement against AAP over dues to civic bodies

New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday launched a “Satyagraha movement” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanding financial dues to the tune of an estimated ₹13,000 crore owed by the AAP Delhi government to the three municipal corporations.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led party cadre and other leaders at a protest outside the AAP office.

“Today, we are doing a Satyagraha movement to fight for the rights of the Corona Warrior Corporation sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, health workers, teachers of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta said.

Outstanding funds

Mr. Bidhuri said that the party would, during the ongoing financial year itself, struggle to get the outstanding funds of the municipal corporations from the Kejriwal government.

North Mayor Jai Prakash said that the Kejriwal government was bent upon “crippling the municipal corporations” by stopping funds but the BJP would not let this happen.