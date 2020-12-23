BJP launches Satyagraha movement against AAP over dues to civic bodies

The BJP on Tuesday launched a “Satyagraha movement” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanding financial dues to the tune of an estimated ₹13,000 crore owed by the AAP Delhi government to the three municipal corporations.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led party cadre and other leaders at a protest outside the AAP office.
“Today, we are doing a Satyagraha movement to fight for the rights of the Corona Warrior Corporation sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, health workers, teachers of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta said.
Outstanding funds
Mr. Bidhuri said that the party would, during the ongoing financial year itself, struggle to get the outstanding funds of the municipal corporations from the Kejriwal government.
North Mayor Jai Prakash said that the Kejriwal government was bent upon “crippling the municipal corporations” by stopping funds but the BJP would not let this happen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath