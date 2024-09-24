BJP launches public outreach drive ahead of Assembly session

The Delhi BJP on Monday launched a three-day public outreach campaign to take stock of people’s issues, which the party promised to raise vociferously during the two-day Assembly session beginning on September 26.

The BJP said it will also highlight the issues raised by people during the ‘Janta ka Mudda Assembly Mein’ in its campaign for the upcoming Assembly election.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the drive will continue till September 25, under which residents will be asked to fill “complaint forms” mentioning the problems they face.

“Unfortunately, the previous Arvind Kejriwal government always denied Question Hour, but now, on the strength of these complaint forms, we will raise the issues and stall the Assembly till Chief Minister Atishi responds,” said Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

He said most people who filled forms wanted BJP MLAs to raise the issues of “inflated electricity bills”, dirty water, irregular social welfare pension, encroachments, and the “poor condition” of health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, AAP, in a statement, said that people see former Chief Minister Kejriwal as their “true son” who has ensured the lowest inflation, highest per capita income, and affordable electricity in the national capital.

