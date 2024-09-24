GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP launches public outreach drive ahead of Assembly session

Published - September 24, 2024 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (right) helping a woman fill a ‘complaint form’ against AAP govt. on Monday.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (right) helping a woman fill a ‘complaint form’ against AAP govt. on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi BJP on Monday launched a three-day public outreach campaign to take stock of people’s issues, which the party promised to raise vociferously during the two-day Assembly session beginning on September 26.

The BJP said it will also highlight the issues raised by people during the ‘Janta ka Mudda Assembly Mein’ in its campaign for the upcoming Assembly election.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the drive will continue till September 25, under which residents will be asked to fill “complaint forms” mentioning the problems they face.

“Unfortunately, the previous Arvind Kejriwal government always denied Question Hour, but now, on the strength of these complaint forms, we will raise the issues and stall the Assembly till Chief Minister Atishi responds,” said Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

He said most people who filled forms wanted BJP MLAs to raise the issues of “inflated electricity bills”, dirty water, irregular social welfare pension, encroachments, and the “poor condition” of health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, AAP, in a statement, said that people see former Chief Minister Kejriwal as their “true son” who has ensured the lowest inflation, highest per capita income, and affordable electricity in the national capital.

Published - September 24, 2024 01:05 am IST

Related Topics

politics / state politics / election / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.