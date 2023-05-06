BJP launches campaign against Kejriwal; videos to highlight CM’s ‘lies’

May 06, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Saturday launched the “Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It flagged off 14 vans under the campaign which will travel across the city to show a 27-minute video on Mr. Kejriwal’s alleged “lies, deceit and corruption” to the people.

Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jai Panda said the alleged corruption by Mr. Kejriwal over renovation of his official residence will now be exposed in every house of Delhi.

Also Read | Kejriwal’s residence expenditure row | BJP draws parallel with ‘palaces’ of Saddam, Kim Jong Un

On Friday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the four-week-long campaign will expose Mr. Kejriwal’s ‘lies’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has made a special video about Mr. Kejriwal’s political U-turns, false promises and apologies, which will be displayed in every corner of the Capital and on the social media,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The BJP had last week called for an indefinite sit-in near the CM’s residence at Civil Lines over the alleged ₹45-crore renovation of the residence.

‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’

Mr. Sachdeva said that along with this campaign, the party will corner the government through ‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’ in all 70 Vidhan Sabhas against the alleged “corruption, inaction and anarchy” of the AAP government.

When contacted, AAP did not respond to the allegations or the campaign.

Water quality tests

The BJP also demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation alleging that 34% of water samples collected by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had failed quality tests.

“Now it has been confirmed that one-third of the people are being supplied such poisonous water that they are suffering from serious stomach diseases, cancer, liver and kidney diseases,” Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that of the total of 7,411 samples taken, 2,508 had failed the tests. “These samples have completely failed on World Health Organization’s standards. This means that the DJB itself has accepted that the water in 33.8% of the samples is contaminated and poisonous,” he said.

Bharti refutes charges

When contacted, DJB vice-chairman Somnath Bharti rubbished the claims of the BJP and said that raw water is put through meticulous processes before supplying it to the Delhi residents.

“We pick up about 8.5 lakh samples from across Delhi every year and almost all of them pass the tests. If any contamination is noticed in any sample, we get to the root of it and fix it,” Mr. Bharti said. He said that the DJB has also appealed to the people of Delhi to report if they notice anyone tampering with the pipelines.

“The residents will have to keep a vigil that no one damages the water pipelines or tries to contaminate the water by fixing some illegal connections in the pipelines. If anyone comes across such a case, he should immediately register a complaint with the Delhi Jal Board through helpline number 1916,” he said.