BJP, L-G conspiring to kill Kejriwal, says AAP; CM playing victim: Sachdeva

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena are “conspiring to kill” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

He also claimed that the BJP and the L-G are “trying to keep the CM in jail” despite his blood sugar levels dropping drastically on 26 occasions between June 3 and July 7.

There was no response from Raj Niwas on the allegation.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the CM of “deliberately eating less home-made food” to lose weight so that he could get bail in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with regard to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The allegation by AAP has come two days after the L-G office wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, saying Mr. Kejriwal, a diabetic, might be resorting to “willful low-calorie intake” by “deliberately” avoiding the diet prescribed by doctors.

The Chief Minister is currently lodged in Tihar Jail pending a decision on his bail plea in a corruption case lodged by the CBI after the agency arrested him on June 26.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate but he was not released as his bail plea in the CBI case linked to the excise policy is being heard currently.

‘False statements made’

Mr. Singh said according to the documents that the jail authorities have provided to Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyer, “an untoward incident could happen to Mr. Kejriwal inside the jail any day”.

“The way the L-G and the BJP are making false statements about Mr. Kejriwal’s health and issuing false reports, the suspicion grows that the L-G and the BJP are playing with the life of Mr. Kejriwal in collusion with the Central government,” he told reporters.

Reading from a blood sugar report claimed to have been provided to Mr. Kejirwal’s advocate by the jail authorities, Mr. Singh gave the time and date on which the CM’s sugar levels dropped to about 50 mg/dl.

The Rajya Sabha member said his party is also considering lodging an attempt-to-murder case against those “involved in the conspiracy”.

“If you give wrong information about someone’s medical report, then it can be called as attempt to murder,” he alleged.

He said earlier the BJP, L-G and the jail administration had said that Mr. Kejriwal is increasing his blood sugar levels by eating “puris” and sweets.

“Now, they are saying that he is reducing his sugar levels by staying hungry. Will any person try to kill himself by reducing his blood sugar levels?” Mr. Singh asked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sachdeva said by presenting himself as a victim before the court, the CM wants to show that he is being mistreated in Tihar Jail.

“Though Arvind Kejriwal is a mastermind criminal, he will still be punished for the crime he committed in the liquor scam in Delhi, no matter how much his entire ecosystem makes noise because he is the main orchestrator of the scam,” Mr. Sachdeva said

