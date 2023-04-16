BJP keeps everyone guessing as Delhi mayoral poll date draws near

April 16, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

With the deadline to file nominations for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections inching closer, murmurs within the Delhi BJP suggest the party is yet to decide about jumping into the fray.

The MCD will hold fresh elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 26 as the term of the incumbents Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Iqbal ended on March 31. They, however, will continue to hold office till the fresh internal elections are held.

To contest or not

A former Mayor, who currently serves as a councillor and did not wish to be named, said the BJP is more focused on securing a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee.

Another former Mayor said the “dip in interest” stems from the outcome of the previous polls, which saw AAP candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Iqbal securing victory with comfortable margins.

However, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the party is yet to take a call on the civic body’s internal elections. Party chief Virendra Sachdeva also replied on similar lines. They both agreed that the larger focus is on bagging a majority in the standing committee.

“The issue here is that we do not have the numbers to win the Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls. But that’s not the case with the standing committee. It’s better to focus where the prospects look better,” said one of the former Mayors.

Currently, the constitution of the standing committee remains in limbo as a matter in connection to the polls held in February is scheduled before the Delhi High Court to be heard on April 24. The standing committee member polls on February 24 witnessed stormy scenes after Mayor Shellly Oberoi ordered fresh elections without declaring the results, saying that one vote was invalid. A day later, the HC stayed the re-election of the members while hearing pleas filed by BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Rai.

