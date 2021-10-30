BJP joins Badarpur women in protest against wine shop

The Badarpur assembly constituency on Friday witnessed a protest by female residents against a new wine shop proposed in the area.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was part of the demonstration, said the women gathered at the spot where the new outlet is proposed and demanded immediate withdrawal of the new excise policy from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The shop is being opened at Nand Chowk in Badarpur village.

The LOP said that the proposed shop had created resentment among the public and the local women questioned why the shop was allowed to open in a place with dense population.

All the rules were put on hold for this new liquor outlet and it was being opened in the vicinity of a Valmiki temple, a mosque, and a Gurudwara located within a radius of 100 meters, Mr. Bidhuri said.

He demanded the Chief Minister ordered an immediate withdrawal of the new excise policy, adding that the BJP would support every protest by local residents against any new liquor shop in the city.