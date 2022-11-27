BJP is video making company: Kejriwal

November 27, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

“These videos are being shared by BJP leaders, who have levelled corruption allegations against the AAP.”

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Surat, on Nov. 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said in the municipal polls, people will give the job of making videos to the BJP, while that of running the civic body will be of those who construct schools and hospitals.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be held on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's remarks come in the backdrop of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain finding himself in the eye of a political storm over videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the Tihar prison, where he is lodged since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

These videos are being shared by BJP leaders, who have levelled corruption allegations against the AAP.

"BJP's new guarantee to Delhiites — will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In this election, people will give them the job of making videos and the job of running the civic body to those who construct schools and hospitals," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had on Saturday played down the purported CCTV camera footages, saying these are being used by the BJP to attack him and his party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US