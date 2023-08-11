ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is trying to suppress my voice, says Raghav Chadha

August 11, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

As per rules, signature or written consent from those being proposed to a Select Committee is not needed, Chadha (left) said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at the BJP for accusing him of forging the signatures of four MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services Bill and accused the party of trying to “suppress” his voice.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Wednesday directed the Privileges Committee of the House to investigate the complaints of the four MPs who had accused Mr. Chadha of proposing their names for a Select Committee to examine the Bill without their consent.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Chadha said as per the Rajya Sabha rule book, neither a signature nor written consent from those being proposed to a Select Committee is needed.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP’s ulterior motive is to tarnish the reputation of Raghav Chadha. If they try to revoke his [Rajya Sabha] membership through these baseless allegations, we are more than confident that he will be re-elected.”

