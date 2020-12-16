‘BJP is threatening safai karamcharis to join stir’

AAP on Tuesday said that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not paid salaries of the safai karamcharis for three months, which is in violation of the Delhi High Court orders, and they are now threatening the safai karamcharis to join a protest by Mayors of the corporations outside the residence of the Chief Minister.
“The BJP-ruled North body is not taking money from the contractors who owe massive amounts to them, just to show that the North body has a fund crunch,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.
He said the BJP has also become nervous as nobody is paying “any attention” to their “drama” outside the CM’s residence. “Now, the BJP has stooped to a very dirty political stunt. Yesterday [Monday], a top BJP leader met the representatives of the safai karamchari union and threatened them that if they did not join the protest of the Mayors and sit outside the residence of CM, then the BJP-ruled civic body will not clear their due salary,” the AAP leader said.
“Whenever the civic body wants to divert the attention from real issues, they stop the salaries of the safai karamcharis. Their target is simple: make Delhi a city full of garbage. There are HC orders dated 27.05.2016 and 11.07.2016, which clearly direct the civic body to pay the regular salaries to the safai karamcharis,” Mr. Bharadwaj. added.
He said that the party will apprise people about an alleged massive scam of ₹2,500 crore by the BJP-ruled North body.
