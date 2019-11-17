BJP is fooling residents of illegal colonies: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held ‘Dhoka Diwas’ across the city, protesting against alleged frauds done by the BJP in “fooling” residents of unauthorised colonies in the name of registration.

AAP held protests, rallies and jan sabhas across different parts of the city and party leaders, including Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors and volunteers took part in the agitation against the BJP, the party said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia led the ‘Dhokha Diwas’ protest at Sangam Vihar, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh led the protest at Burari and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai at Bawana.

“The BJP is following the footsteps of the Congress party. Earlier the Congress cheated the residents of unauthorised colonies by distributing provisional certificate in the name of registration. Now, the BJP is doing the same kind of fraud by initiating an online registration process. If the BJP is really willing to regularise the unauthorised colonies in the Capital then they should immediately start proper registration process and stop this gimmick of online registration,” said Mr. Rai.

“Today, in this Dhokha Diwas, we are reaching out to the people of unauthorised colonies and exposing the lies of the BJP. We do not want the residents of unauthorised colonies to be cheated again by the BJP,” said Mr. Sisodia.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is working for the development of the residents of unauthorised colonies from the time it came to power. Projects worth nearly ₹6,000 crore, which include laying water pipelines, sewage lines, building of roads, and other development works are going on at the colonies,” he added.