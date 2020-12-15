BJP is doing drama outside Kejriwal house, alleges AAP

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:07 IST

Police harassing our MLAs: Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the BJP is doing “drama” by protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence and the police is “harassing” its leaders.

“BJP is just doing drama and dirty politics all day. After closing down the civic bodies, the Mayors are sitting at dharna. The people of Delhi want cleanliness and governance and now, they regret electing the BJP. Yesterday, the Delhi Police, which is under the Centre, detained many of our MLAs,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press meet.

‘Biggest scam exposed’

He alleged that AAP has exposed a “scam” of ₹2,500 crores, which is “bigger” than the Commonwealth Games scam that happened under the then Chief Minister Sheila Dixit.

“Today is the 8th press conference on the corruption of the BJP ruled civic bodies. Till today, the BJP has not given a single answer to allegations of corruption made AAP. This [₹2,500 crore] scam is the biggest scam in the history of Delhi but the BJP has not responded to this as well,” he said.

“The citizens of Delhi are now confident that the civic bodies will not do any work for them; be if sanitation or cleaning the roads or maintaining the park or handling monkey menace. The desperate BJP has attacked the house of Deputy Chief Minister,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.