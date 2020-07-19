BJP is behind Delhi riots, alleges AAP

New Delhi

19 July 2020 23:49 IST

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday attacked the BJP over the Delhi riots case alleging it was a well-planned conspiracy by them.

“The Delhi riots was a conspiracy by the BJP. It was carried out in a planned manner by the BJP and their police, which comes under the Home Ministry has done no investigation,” Mr. Singh said.

Points finger at police

Further, he said that the police weren’t admitting chargesheets properly. “While in some cases they were filed poorly, in other cases, they were especially strong with additional details. Sometimes, they were hiding the truth,” he said.

He also asked, “Why are they bent on putting the Central government’s BJP’s and the L-G’s favourite lawyer on the case.” Mr. Singh said that it was an attempt to hide the crimes and the role played by people in the BJP in the riots.