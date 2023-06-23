BJP is an anti-Hindu party, says AAP following row over removal of grille from temple

June 23, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the removal of a grille from a temple during an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi on Thursday. AAP charged the BJP with being “anti-Hindu” and said it was an “electoral Hindu party that attacks Hindu temples as soon as elections are over”.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said his party workers “will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the temple is not demolished”.

A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said an iron grille from the temple in Mandawali, encroaching upon a footpath, was removed as part of a routine anti-encroachment drive. Around 100 police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the area, the official added.

“Soon after the demolition drive was started, around 40-50 protesters reached the spot,” said a senior police officer.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, “Protests took place in the area; however, nobody was detained. The protesters had gathered due to a rumour that the temple was being demolished.” The situation in the area is peaceful and the extra force deployed in the area has been withdrawn, the officer added.

PWD Minister Atishi said the “temple was being demolished on the orders of the Lieutenant-Governor [V.K. Saxena]”. She added, “When the file pertaining to this issue was forwarded to the then [Delhi] Home Minister, Manish Sisodia, he had opposed it.”

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “The BJP and the L-G seem to have targeted their efforts towards disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. When will their attacks on temples and Hindus cease?”

‘PWD Minister knew’

Hitting back at the PWD Minister, Mr. Sachdeva said, “Being in charge of the PWD, Ms. Atishi knew about today’s demolition exercise. Yet she never spoke about it.”

The L-G House hadn’t put out any media response to the allegations raised by AAP at the time of going to press.