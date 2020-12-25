BJP instals LED screens across 125 villages in city

The BJP has installed LED screens across 125 villages in the Capital to relay Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to farmers on Friday, the party said on Thursday.
They said they will also dispatch senior functionaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to the countryside to listen to Mr. Modi’s address on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“We have installed LED screen at 280 municipal wards in the city and target bringing 500 to 1,000 people to each spot for Mr. Modi’s dialogue with farmers via videoconference tomorrow [Friday],” said Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
“The programme will feature speeches at each venue on the achievements of the Modi government over the last six years followed by the PM’s address in which he will directly converse with farmers,” Mr. Bidhuri added.
Mr. Shah along with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and MP Ramesh Bidhuri will hear the PM’s address at Gaushala, Kishangarh village near Vasant Kunj, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MP Pravesh Sahib Singh at Kakrola Mor in the Matiala Assembly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Ranjit Nagar, the party said.
