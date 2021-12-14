BJP installs LED screens to show Kashi temple corridor inauguration

New Delhi

14 December 2021 01:31 IST

The Delhi BJP on Monday made arrangements for live telecast of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir corridor under the ‘Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi’ project through LED screens at 295 locations across the Capital.

According to the party, it had been making preparations for the programme for the last week during which temples in the city were also cleaned.

Saints, priests, and social workers besides party leaders were present to watch the inauguration. At the Laxminarayan temple at Mandir Marg, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta received Union Minister Piyush Goel, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, party’s national organiser V. Satish and Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel.

“It is not Kashi Vishwanath Mandir which has been reconstructed but the restoration of the whole of Kashi has been done. The form of Kashi has totally changed which had been waited for thousands of years,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Even in Delhi we could see this as the whole programme was shown live on giant screens. There are several other important religious places which need revamp and restoration and we are hopeful this too will be done under the Modi Government,” Mr. Gupta added.

BJP organisational general secretary Siddharthan, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, general secretary and programme convener Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and general secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh also watched the live telecast.