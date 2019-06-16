BJP inspects DJB projects

A team of BJP MLAs inspected projects related to the Delhi Jal Board in Mahipalpur on Saturday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, who led the team, said: “Despite all help from Central and military agencies, four works related to water supply and sewerage have not been completed in time due to the inefficiency of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.”

Mr. Gupta said,“Mr. Kejriwal looks after the DJB himself. When the people of Delhi are facing shortage of drinking water under him, the problems being faced by the public due to issues under other departments can only be imagined,” he added.

He further claimed that work on the Mahipalpur underground reservoir was a year behind schedule.

“Before the Lok Sabha election, the Kejriwal-led government tried its best to inaugurate this incomplete work but failed...The inspection team has asked the DJB to complete this incomplete work at the earliest. Similar is the fate of the Bijwasan, Kapashera and Samalka UGR project. This project has also remained incomplete though it was inaugurated repeatedly by the government for political gains,” he alleged.

Work pertaining to Rajnagar Part-2 sewer line, Bijwasan sewerage plant and pipeline projects also remain incomplete, said the BJP leader, adding that the CM had announced the Bijwasan sewage plant and pipeline project on March 29, 2018, but the tender was issued 15 months on June 18, 2019.

“The tendering process of the Rajnagar Part-2 Sewer Line Project was completed in May 2017 but this work is still incomplete. We warn Mr. Kejriwal to get these DJB works completed as soon as possible. The people of Delhi will not tolerate inefficiency of his government any further,” he said.