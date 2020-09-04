BJP indulging in corruption in garb of landfill work: AAP

‘Party spending ₹5 crore per month’

The AAP on Thursday alleged that the BJP-ruled civic body is indulging in corruption in the name of reducing the height of Bhalswa landfill and has been lying to people about it.

“On August 30, a councillor from Jahangirpuri asked for a report regarding the estimated cost to reduce the height of Bhalswa landfill. The report shows that the BJP has spent ₹5 crore per month to reduce the height of the landfill. It also shows that despite this huge expense, the height of the landfill has not come down even by an inch. This means that the North Corporation Mayor lied. The BJP has made these mountains of garbage across Delhi in the last 15 years and they are misleading people now,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“In the 2017 manifesto of the BJP, the party had claimed that after taking charge of the civic bodies in Delhi, they would immediately remove the landfills, but it is yet to happen. On July 26, North civic body Mayor visited Bhalswa landfill and claimed that the BJP-led civic body had brought down the height of the landfill by 12 feet,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said that the BJP claimed that they would make Delhi like South Korean city Seoul, but in reality, they have done nothing. It is unfortunate that the people who enter Delhi from Haryana, Rajasthan and U.P. have to see the big mountain of garbage first, he said.

“The people of Delhi will respond to such an act of corruption by the BJP in the upcoming municipal elections by voting them out,” Mr. Pathak said.

The AAP on Thursday said that its members would join a sit-in protest of civic body workers from Monday at the Civic Centre, in demand of immediate payment of their pending salary