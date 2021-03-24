BJP implementing British-era rule in Delhi: AAP

Party vows to make people fully aware of the repercussions of the GNCTD Bill

AAP leaders attacked the BJP over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment (GNCTD) Bill, 2021, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha and said that it is a “disrespect” to the vote of the people of Delhi.

“In the British era too, there was a Parliament and elections were conducted. Even at that time MPs were elected. But the decision-making powers were not in their hands. It was the Viceroy who took all the decisions. The same thing is being brought today. The people of Delhi elected their MLAs, but the governance lies with the L-G. British rule is being implemented again,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

‘Not indifferent’

He said that people need to be aware of the fact that their vote is being “disrespected” and he is hopeful that they will go against this. “The Central government is under the impression that Delhiites are indifferent since most people don’t belong to this city. But we believe that we will make them aware. The Centre can bring in L-G, but we will still work towards the welfare of the people. The work that took us 16 hours, might take 18 now, but we will still work,” Mr. Jain said.

AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann also said that the Bill is not just about Delhi, but BJP is trying to intervene through the Governor in States where the BJP is not in power. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, is yet to be passed by the Rajya Sabha.

An AAP source said that though they have sought support of some other Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, the chances of them being able to stop the Bill is less. “Many MPs of TMC and other parties who support us are busy with Assembly elections in their own seats. It will be difficult to stop it in RS,” the source said.