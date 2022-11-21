BJP holds roadshows across city, attacks AAP on corruption

November 21, 2022 01:14 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Terming it a “Super Sunday” ahead of the December 4 civic body polls in the city, the BJP organised over a dozen roadshows.

With national as well as local party leaders at their Vijay Sankalp roadshows, the BJP attacked the Aam Aadmi Party on the issue of corruption. It claimed that AAP had come to power riding on the wave of the anti-corruption movement but had itself turned corrupt now.

At one of the roadshows in Sangam Vihar, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said, “The people of Delhi are tired of the Arvind Kejriwal government which is drowned in corruption. The sheer number of people that have participated in today’s roadshows indicates that the BJP has the support of the people.”

“By electing BJP in the municipal elections on December 4, the people will form a double-engine government and by electing the BJP in the next assembly elections, the people will form a triple-engine development government in Delhi,” Mr. Nadda said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that people from different States have settled in Delhi and they know how the BJP governments have brought development in their home States. However, in the country’s Capital they are facing problems due to the Kejriwal government.

Campaigning in the Ghonda area in north-east Delhi along with MP Manoj Tiwari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said, “If Delhi and the country needs to be saved, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do it. Our country doesn’t need Aftab [Shraddha murder accused] but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like PM Modi. We need Uniform Civil Code and law against love jihad. We need such laws where people like Aftab can be hanged to death.”

In west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said judging from the affection and enthusiasm of people who turned up at the BJP’s roadshow, the public is again going to vote the ‘lotus’ to power.

Other leaders who held roadshows were Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Haryana CM Manohar Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Puri, Ministers of State Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans also participated in the roadshows.

Ahead of the roadshows, Mr. Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, “The BJP will mount an attack in Delhi today with their kings and emperors. However, the people of Delhi have bravely faced the attacks of BJP and its LG in the past and similarly, the citizens will give them a befitting reply today as well.”