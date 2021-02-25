BJP holds rally against ‘₹26,000-cr. scam in DJB’

New Delhi

25 February 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State leadership on Wednesday staged a ‘jan sampark abhiyaan’ against the alleged ₹26,000 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) near different metro stations across Delhi.

No immediate reaction on the allegations was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leading the programme near Netaji Subhash Place metro station, said the campaign had been launched to tell as many people about the scam as possible.

North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged Delhiites were not getting clean drinking water and were forced to drink contaminated water. .

North-West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans said he wondered why the State government was keeping quiet on the issue.