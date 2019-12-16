BJP holds public meetings in run-up to rally

The Delhi BJP on Sunday organised two public meetings in Mehrauli and Mundka Assembly constituencies in the run-up to the rally to be held on December 22 at Ramlila Maidan to “thank” Prime Minister Narender Modi for passing a Bill to confer ownership rights to more than 40 lakh people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi.
Union Minister and Delhi Election Co-Incharge Hardeep Singh Puri, adressing a rally, said that the people of Delhi want to get rid of the “false claims and hollow promises” made by the Kejriwal government and that the time has come for all areas of Delhi to be developed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.