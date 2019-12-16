BJP holds public meetings in run-up to rally

The Delhi BJP on Sunday organised two public meetings in Mehrauli and Mundka Assembly constituencies in the run-up to the rally to be held on December 22 at Ramlila Maidan to “thank” Prime Minister Narender Modi for passing a Bill to confer ownership rights to more than 40 lakh people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

Union Minister and Delhi Election Co-Incharge Hardeep Singh Puri, adressing a rally, said that the people of Delhi want to get rid of the “false claims and hollow promises” made by the Kejriwal government and that the time has come for all areas of Delhi to be developed.