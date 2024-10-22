GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP holds protests against Kejriwal, alleges misuse of taxpayers' money in 'Sheeshmahal'

The BJP leaders alleged that former Delhi CM Kejriwal spent crores on lavish items and modern facilities at his official residence

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with supporters stage a protest against AAP government in New Delhi on October 22, 2024.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with supporters stage a protest against AAP government in New Delhi on October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

BJP leaders and workers staged protests across the city, accusing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of spending taxpayers' money on personal comfort during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.

The BJP leaders alleged that Mr. Kejriwal spent crores on lavish items and modern facilities at his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.

Also read | Go public with luxuries in CM House, BJP dares Atishi

Mr. Kejriwal after resigning as Delhi Chief Minister vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines earlier this month.

In a protest near Mr. Kejriwal's current residence on Firozshah Road, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 15 toilet seats installed at "Sheeshmahal" (Flagstaff Road bungalow) after spending lakhs of rupees were missing.

"We are protesting to tell people how Kejriwal spent taxpayers money on toilet seats worth Rs 12 lakhs. Fifteen such toilet seats were stolen," Mr. Sachdeva charged.

The AAP has remained silent over the issue, with Chief Minister Atishi earlier stating that the BJP could "take over" the Flagstaff Road bungalow and she will continue to work for Delhi's people even if she had to do it sitting on the street.

"Arvind Kejriwal will have to give an account of the crores of rupees from the taxpayers money spent on providing him a luxurious stay at the Sheeshmahal," Mr. Sachdeva said.

Alka Gurjar, co-incharge of Delhi BJP, said the issue directly impacts the people as taxpayers' money was involved and AAP cannot be allowed to "loot" it.

Delhi / politics / state politics / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

