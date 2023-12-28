GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP holds protest over ‘fake drugs’; AAP hits back

BJP’s claims about spurious drugs supplied at Delhi government hospitals ‘blantant lies’, says AAP

December 28, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers staging a protest near the AAP headquarters on Wednesday.

BJP workers staging a protest near the AAP headquarters on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters over the alleged supply of “fake drugs” at Delhi-run government hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Raj Niwas sources said that a sample of an anti-epilepsy medication, sodium valproate, was found to be substandard quality. According to a report issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on December 22 and accessed by The Hindu, the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh tested the sample manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm.

Hitting back, the ruling AAP dismissed the BJP’s claims as “blatant lies”. “The lab report says it has got all the genuine ingredients. The only thing which is not standard is the dissolution of this drug. This basically means that a standard drug may dissolve in 30 seconds in the body while this sample may take 40 seconds to dissolve,” the party said.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / prescription drugs / health / pharmaceutical / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.