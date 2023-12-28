BJP holds protest over ‘fake drugs’; AAP hits back

December 28, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters over the alleged supply of “fake drugs” at Delhi-run government hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Raj Niwas sources said that a sample of an anti-epilepsy medication, sodium valproate, was found to be substandard quality. According to a report issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on December 22 and accessed by The Hindu, the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh tested the sample manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm.

Hitting back, the ruling AAP dismissed the BJP’s claims as “blatant lies”. “The lab report says it has got all the genuine ingredients. The only thing which is not standard is the dissolution of this drug. This basically means that a standard drug may dissolve in 30 seconds in the body while this sample may take 40 seconds to dissolve,” the party said.