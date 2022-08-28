BJP holds mock Assembly session, slams AAP

BJP leaders staging a mock Assembly session at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after its MLAs were expelled from the Legislative Assembly, allegedly in violation of Constitutional norms, the Delhi BJP on Saturday organised a mock Assembly session where it accused the AAP government of having failed on all fronts.

The session, organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, saw BJP legislators attacking the Delhi government on alleged scams in the excise policy and its “education model”, both of which, the BJP alleged, were ridden with propaganda to “cheat the public”.

The auditorium was made to look like the Delhi Assembly with former MLA Barkha Singh playing the role of Speaker and others wearing masks of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues.

On Friday, eight BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly over alleged video recording of the special session.

‘Open corruption’

Karawal Nagar BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht started a discussion on the topic ‘Corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-2022’ and accused the AAP government of turning Delhi into “a city of liquor” and committing “open corruption” by giving exemption of ₹144 crore to contractors in the name of COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a speech, alleged that the Master Plan for Delhi “was openly violated” in the new liquor policy; according to its norms, he said, liquor shops cannot be opened in non-conforming areas.

“Apart from this, issuing licenses to blacklisted contractors, increasing the commission of contractors from 2% to 12%, increasing the time of serving liquor from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., reducing the number of dry days from 21 to 3, increasing the number of liquor shops from 639 to 849 are some points on which the public is seeking answers from the government,” the LOP said.

The education model of the AAP government also came under attack with BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta laying on the Table of the House a 34-page report of the Central Vigilance Commission, stating that there was a “huge fraud” in relation to additional classrooms built at government schools.