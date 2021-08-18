BJP holds meet with residents of urbanised villages on master plan

‘Suggestions with regard to rural areas and their development be given due consideration’

BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday chaired a meeting with residents of Delhi’s urbanised villages to discuss suggestions to be potentially incorporated into the DDA Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)2041.

Since most of the construction in Delhi is on village land, Mr. Gupta said, it was important that all suggestions with regard to rural areas and their development be given due consideration in the proposed plan.

“All governments prior to 2014 never really focused on rural areas thereby all developmental activities there were completed ignored. Whether it is community centres, ponds or accelerating the pace of small trade in rural areas, all this has been made possible by the Modi government,” he also said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that officials of the AAP government were illegally sending notices to residents of urban villages and harassing them.

“The Supreme Court order makes it clear that land of villages should only be used for the welfare of rural people. Former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma had, in the favour of villagers, got their land under the Lal Dora Scheme,” Mr. Bidhuri said,

“Shockingly, when villagers try to undertake some activity on this land, they are harassed by the Kejriwal government’s MLAs and officials. Instead of giving them more facilities, the Kejriwal government is snatching whatever facilities they have now,” he alleged.