BJP holds fresh survey to assess probable candidates for Delhi

Amit Shah

New Delhi

03 April 2019 01:36 IST

State unit kept out of Amit Shah-directed exercise

Several BJP bigwigs are overseeing a “fresh survey” aimed at assessing and identifying candidates to be fielded from each of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, sources claimed on Tuesday. This comes following the orders of party national president Amit Shah.

According to insiders, the ongoing exercise from which the party’s Delhi unit has been kept out, is a direct consequence of the senior leadership’s rejection of a list of 21 potential candidates, which was populated mostly with office-bearers from the State unit, in late March.

Names to be out soon

The assessment exercise is said to be in its final stages and the list of names for Delhi is expected to be announced either on the first day of, or during, the Navratra which commences later this week, sources claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Along with the uncertainty surrounding the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, the exercise, which is based on assessing the “winnability” and weeding out names likely to generate “negative votes” as per inputs from the grassroots level upwards, also happens to be one of the reasons for the delay in the declaration of names to be fielded, according to party insiders.

“The national leadership is overseeing the entire exercise after the previous list submitted to it by the Delhi BJP election committee was found to be problematic,” said a source.

“When it comes to the BJP, such significant assessments are carried out only on the instructions of, and under the gaze of, the national leadership so as to rule out any possibility of vested interests. This is one such exercise which is being monitored directly at the top,” said a party leader.

Hauled up

During the weekend leading up to March 25, the local unit of the BJP was hauled up for populating its list of probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election entirely with existing Delhi BJP office-bearers followed by directions to rework it.

Little did the party’s State leadership know, however, that the its national leadership too had plans of carrying out a similar exercise of its own.

“We are hopeful that the names will be finalised and announced over the coming weekend or early next week during the Navratra. The date of filing nominations is inching closer and the Delhi unit is clearly not as ready as it should be. Even district-level committees are yet to be formed,” a party leader said.