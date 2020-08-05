BJP holds events to mark Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised programmes across the city as part of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In addition to the proceedings of the ceremony featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on LED screen installed at each of the 70 Assembly segments in the city, outreach programmes for other religious communities, distribution of traditional laddoos and lighting of earthen lamps were organised.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta watched the live telecast at Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg. National general secretary and MP Arun Singh, former Union Minister Vijay Goel and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari among others watched it at 24, Mother Teresa, Crescent Road.

BJP national vice-president Dushyant Gautam and MP Gautam Gambhir participated in a similar screening at Vivek Vihar’s Ram Mandir; Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Hari Nagar; New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi at Prachin Kali Temple, Kotla Mubarakpur; South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri at Tughlakabad Village; State Organization General Secretary Shri Siddarthan at the CGO Complex, Lodhi Road and former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta at Sampoorna Centre, Rohini.