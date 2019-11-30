BJP-hoarder nexus behind soaring onion price: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that a nexus between BJP and onion hoarders was behind soaring prices of the vegetable.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the Centre was to blame for the “annual furore” over the availability and price of onions, and was directly responsible for “this onion chaos”.

“There is a nexus between BJP and black marketeers and hoarders. This unholy nexus has led to an increase in onion prices across the country. The Delhi government was selling onion to the people at ₹23.90 per kg,” Mr. Singh said.

“But to stop this, the Centre increased the rate from ₹15 per kg to ₹60 per kg, while 32,000 tonnes of onion rotted away in government godowns. The Centre is responsible for the paucity of onions every year,” Mr. Singh said. He added that when there was a need to stock-up on onions, the Centre preferred to export it.

"When there is a shortage in the domestic market, it directly benefits the black marketeers and hoarders," said the AAP MP.

“When a farmer goes to sell his onions in the market, he gets ₹2-₹3 per kg. The hoarders and black marketeers buy the onion and hoard it. They later sell it for ₹100 per kg when the onion stock goes down. This is possible only because the black marketeers get support from the Centre,” he claimed.