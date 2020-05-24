Delhi

BJP hits out at Kejriwal over Sikkim advertisement

Lieutenant-Governor suspends senior officer from Directorate of Civil Defence HQ

The BJP on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an advertisement by the Delhi government that shows Sikkim as a separate country.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Mr. Kejriwal of “speaking the language of China” through the advertisement published in newspapers for recruitment in the Civil Defense Corps by the Delhi government.

Later on Saturday, a senior officer from the Directorate of Civil Defence HQ was suspended with immediate effect by L-G Anil Baijal in response to the issue.

Mr. Baijal took to Twitter to announce that action had been taken against a senior officer for the advertisement, while Mr. Kejriwal said it had been withdrawn.

“The Chief Minister is speaking the language of China. Kejriwal is losing his mental balance... Occupying a constitutional post, he is saying Sikkim is a different country. Does the Delhi government not remember that Sikkim is also an integral State of India? How can he be so ignorant?” Mr. Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a letter, demanded a reply from Mr. Kejriwal on the issue. “I was saddened to see the advertisement... It is a known fact that Sikkim is an integral part of our country. The Chief Minister should answer how such an objectionable advertisement was issued by his government,” he said.

