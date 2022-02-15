BJP hits out at AAP govt. for poor governance ahead of civic polls

AAP’s tenure a period of destruction for the city: Bidhuri

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked the Delhi government, saying it had plunged the Capital into “destruction” since it came to power. While Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s tenure “black years” in the city’s governance, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called the period “a time of destruction” for the city. “The government first disappointed Delhiites on the health and employment fronts during Corona pandemic and now has made Delhi the Capital of liquor business,” Mr. Gupta said. “It has also disappointed the people by not fulfilling the 70-point election manifesto of 2015 and not keeping the 28 promises made in the 2020 elections,” he added. Mr. Bidhuri said no development work was done during the AAP’s tenure and Delhi was “left to die” in a helpless condition during the pandemic. “The Delhi government was invisible during the Corona period. There were no beds, no medicines, no ventilators, no oxygen, not even ambulances were available for the Corona patients,” he added. Over AAP’s period, Delhi was tarnished for being the world’s most polluted Capital, he added. Delhi’s public transport, the BJP said, had collapsed, and not a single new government school or college was opened or any new flyover project took off. Even as no new roads were created, the city’s old roads were in need of repair and more than 60 lakh people in Delhi without ration cards were left to fend for themselves. “In the name of achievement, all that Kejriwal can boast of is his new excise policy, which made Delhi the liquor capital of the country,” Mr. Gupta said.