BJP hits out at AAP government for allowing liquor sale on Shivratri

Party says Kejriwal acting at the behest of liquor mafia

The BJP has attacked the AAP government’s new excise policy, according to which liquor sale was allowed in the city on Maha Shivratri.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said it is “most unfortunate” that Delhiites had elected someone who, at the behest of the liquor mafia, was allowing liquor to be served even on Maha Shivratri.

“A major portion of money being earned in the name of increasing revenue is being pocketed by him [Mr. Kejriwal] and this greed has made him forget national or religious festivals,” Mr. Gupta said.

Fewer dry days

Mr. Gupta said there used to be 21 dry days but now liquor can be sold on Deepavali, Guru Gobind Singh’s anniversary, Mahavir Jayanti and Holi among others.

On the same day, led by BJP organisational secretary Siddharthan and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, farmers protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for the last 23 days staged a demonstration with bullock carts. They also performed havan. Their main demand include drainage of water from the fields in Delhi.

Besides this, the BJP said that farmers are unhappy about stalled development work in the villages.