BJP hatching conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in fake case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Bharatiya Janata Party

Published - June 26, 2024 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a “fake case”. File

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a “fake case”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a "fake case".

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message on X, Mr. Singh wondered how would one get justice when such things are happening.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal bail highlights | Delhi HC stays trial court order granting bail to CM in excise policy case

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested. The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this," the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

