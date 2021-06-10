BJP has increased trade licences by 17 times: AAP

Bharadwaj’s remarks misleading: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that during the pandemic the BJP-led municipal corporation increased trade licence rates by 17 times, which added to the financial pressure faced by small businesses.

“The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rates of trade licences by 17 times. Trade licence fee has been increased from ₹500 to ₹8,625 for A-B category. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rates of trade license for C and D category from ₹500 to ₹5,750 per square metre. He said that the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rate of trade licence for A-B category from ₹200 to ₹3,000 and for C-D category from ₹200 to ₹2,000 per square metre,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader claimed that at the time of COVID-19, governments were busy helping people, and the EDMC and North body increased the rates of trade licences.

“All small and big shopkeepers have to take a trade licence from municipal bodies and pay its fee every year. EDMC and North body have made a tremendous increase in the trade licence,” the AAP leader said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Mr. Bhardwaj has mastered the art of issuing “misleading statements”.