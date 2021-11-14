BJP has increased taxes by 17 times and forced traders to pay it: AAP

Party will face consequences for its negative campaign: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the BJP-governed municipal corporation has increased taxes by 17 times and forced traders to pay it. The party had reduced taxes close to elections, but it is not returning the money that the traders were forced to pay earlier, AAP claimed.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We grew up listening and believing that the BJP is the business community’s party. Today when the BJP is in power, it has done nothing but brought pure destruction to the traders’ community. Forget the Centre, if we look at the BJP-led MCD, in the last five years they have tortured the traders to the point of making them shed tears of blood. And the trader community leaders of the BJP themselves sit and say that there isn’t anyone to listen to their demands.”

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said being an MLA for seven years, Mr. Bharadwaj should know that if the rate of any government tax is reduced in the middle of the year, the excess tax paid is not refunded but adjusted in future.

The AAP will have to face consequences in the 2022 civic elections for its negative campaigning, Mr. Kapoor added.

“The people of Delhi will never forgive AAP leaders for running negative campaigns and the party will face consequences in the 2022 civic elections,” he said.