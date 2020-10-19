BJP has accepted its councillors are corrupt: AAP

‘Adesh Gupta’s remark on fielding fresh faces for 2022 civic polls is an admission’

Commenting on Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s recent interview to The Hindu wherein the veteran leader had said his party would field new candidates for the municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Mr. Gupta had accepted that the current BJP councillors are “corrupt”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP had changed candidates due to corruption in the 2017 civic polls too.

“In the last 14 years, they have only spread corruption. Their councillors have only stolen from Delhi and filled their own pockets. I am not saying this, former BJP chief Manoj Tiwari agreed that corruption is up to the brim in the management that runs the civic bodies,” Mr. Pathak said during a press meet.

“Naye chehre nayi udaan, Dilli maange kamal nishan was the slogan the BJP used to cover up their corruption. They had said members from 2007-2017 have been banned from participating in the elections. With this promise, Delhiites voted for BJP in the majority. However, people who got elected under this campaign are worse than the ones before. They have stolen so much from the municipalities that the civic bodies are unable to pay the salaries of COVID warriors,” Mr. Pathak said, adding: “I appeal to Delhiites to not fall for the false promises made by the BJP. In the 2022 elections, I am sure citizens will be more aware and teach a lesson to people trying to ruin Delhi.”