‘BJP govt. should lower petrol and diesel prices’

New Delhi

31 July 2020 03:07 IST

AAP accuses Centre of ‘extortionist approach’

After the Delhi government decided to reduce VAT on diesel on Thursday, the AAP later in the day said diesel “is the lifeblood of the economy” and the decrease in its prices will act as “sanjeevani booti” in reviving an “unconscious economy”.

“On the other hand, the BJP-led Centre adopted an extortionist approach and increased excise duty on diesel and petrol 22 times over 22 continuous days from June 7, 2020, to June 29 2020. They should take a leaf out of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s book and rollback,” said AAP leader Raghav Chadha at a press conference.

He added that the Centre should decrease the price of petrol by ₹24/litre and diesel by ₹28/litre. The BJP government has hiked the excise duty on petrol by 260% petrol and diesel price by 820% from 2014, the AAP said.

Advertising

Advertising

Party leader Durgesh Pathak also alleged corruption in the allocation of funds to gaushalas by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

‘₹30 crore pending’

“Nearly 25,000 cattle in Delhi are suffering from scarcity of food. The BJP is responsible in Delhi for this negligence of the cows because they have not paid the requisite amount for their maintenance for three years from the civic bodies. There is a pending ₹30 crore from the civic bodies,” Mr. Pathak said.

The AAP said the government has always paid the money on time. “In the last three years, the civic bodies have not paid single rupee for the cow shelters in the last three years,” he added.

The BJP harasses people and asks for votes in the name of cows and Delhi has four government cow shelters where nearly 25,000 cows stay, said AAP.

“According to the rules, the government pays ₹20 per day per cow and the same money should be given by civic bodies. This amounts to ₹10-₹11 crores for the government per year,” he said.