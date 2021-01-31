BJP ‘goons’ attacked farmers, claims AAP

New Delhi

‘Govt. plays same script for all protests’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that “BJP goons” attacked farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders and that they were not locals. The party further said that the BJP and the Delhi police “scripted” the violence on Republic Day.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the BJP has suspended Internet on the borders to “hide” the truth of their “assault” on the protesting farmers.

“The police and the BJP together scripted the violence of January 26 and the days after. BJP leaders are the greatest anti-nationals and cases of sedition must be registered against them, and the NIA should probe their leaders. From the day BJP government was formed, they have maligned every peaceful protest by calling the protesters anti-nationals,” he said.

The leader said that from the time the BJP government came to power there have been several protests by students, Dalits, businessmen, lawyers and now farmers.

“The BJP government plays the same script against all these protests. Whenever somebody protests against the BJP, the party calls them anti-nationals,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP claims that these protesters have the intention to break India and sedition cases were filed against the protesters. “But the question arises that after 75 years of Independence, how can every protester become anti-national today under the BJP regime?” he added.

Planned manner

About a group of people, who claim to be locals, entering the Singhu protest site, the AAP leader said, “More than 2,500 Delhi police officers and Central police force were present at the venue. By the instruction of the BJP, the police allowed the BJP goons to enter the protest site and assault the farmers. In front of the police and with their help, around 300 BJP goons assaulted the farmers in a very planned manner. These goons threw stones beat them up and abused mercilessly.”

Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that just before January 26, the BJP set up new camps near the protest sites. “The police allowed these people to set up camps and those camps were run by BJP agent Deep Sidhu. We have videos where BJP MP Sunny Deol has claimed that Sidhu is like his own brother. On the instructions of the BJP, the Delhi police allowed Sidhu to reach and vandalise the Red Fort,” he said.