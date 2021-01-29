‘BJP goons’ asking farmers to leave protest sites, says AAP

‘The BJP should explain why they were calling sardars traitors,’ says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while visiting a protest site in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that it was not local residents but “goons of BJP” who were asking farmers to vacate protest sites at different borders of Delhi.

While visiting a protest site in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, he said that the BJP should explain why they were “calling sardars traitors”.

“It’s unfortunate that ‘sardars’, who are strong patriots, are being called traitors. It’s unfortunate that farmers who feed the nation are being called traitors, being abused and being called violent. BJP is calling them traitors. BJP will have to tell the country why they are calling ‘sardars’ traitors,” the AAP leader told a news channel.

Mr. Sisodia said that on Thursday the Chief Minister had talked to Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders of the farmers. “He [Mr. Tikait] had said that Uttar Pradesh government has removed facilities for water. We made arrangements last night itself. We have arranged nine to 10 tankers and toilets on directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

When asked about local people allegedly asking farmers to leave protest sites, Mr. Sisodia said, “These are not locals. These are goons of BJP.”

“Rakesh ji, we are completely with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is wrong to discredit the farmers’ movement, call farmers traitors and make false cases against leaders of farmers, who have been agitating peacefully for so many days,” AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.