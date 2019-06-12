BJP gheraos office of DJB CEO over water crisis

A BJP delegation, led by Vijay Goel, staged a protest at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office here on Tuesday demanding immediate solution to the city’s water woes.

The team had come to meet DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar but went on to stage a protest, saying they would not leave till the problem is resolved.

“They [DJB] have no clue as to how many complaints they have received. They don’t have any knowledge about the areas where people have been getting contaminated water or no water at all. They have no plans to resolve the crisis. We have gheraoed the CEO office and will not let him leave tonight,” Mr. Goel said. In a late night tweet, he indicated that the delegation planned to stay overnight.

The protesters also raised slogans against CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is the DJB chief.

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board CEO said, “I have heard the issues of the residents of Delhi gathered at the office. The officials have been given strict instructions to resolve the grievances in various areas. Rigorous monitoring will be done and strict action will be taken against the officers on field.”

“Around 35 people along with Mr. Goel entered Mr. Kumar’s office at 5.30 p.m. and have refused to leave until the issue is resolved. At least 15 DJB officials are inside the CEO’s room. The protesters, outside the room and in the corridor, are not allowing the officials to leave the room,” an official who was inside the CEO’s room told The Hindu over the phone as sloganeering by the protesters could be heard in the background.